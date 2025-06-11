Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Presents at Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference Transcript

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference Call June 11, 2025 9:45 AM ET

William Henry Rogers - Executive Chairman & CEO

Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Okay. Thanks, everybody, for joining us this morning. I have to read a disclosure. For important disclosures, please see Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. And if you have any questions, please reach out to your sales representative. We are so delighted to have with us today, Bill Rogers, Chairman and CEO of Truist. Thank you, Bill, so much for joining us today.

Great to be here.

And I see you are in Truist colors as well.

I'm always branded.

That's fantastic. Love it. So let's start off with the macro. And Bill, you started off this year with momentum in loans and deposit increasing in the fourth quarter, and that continued into 1Q. Given some of the obvious market volatility that we've been experiencing since April, can you tell us what you're hearing, seeing from clients? And how are they dealing with the uncertainties out there?

Yes. So just think about it in the last -- since that first question, how much that's changed in the last couple of months. I think most clients are -- have still a little bit of wait and see, sort of plans to expand, see opportunities to expand, want a little more clarity. But in fairness, probably there's a little more clarity every day. So that bridge seems to be closing.

The consumer is still in the game. The consumer's confidence is as exhibited by spending continues to be strong. And then what we're seeing the things