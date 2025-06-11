Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 11, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Hillary Super - CEO & Director
Kevin Wynk - Corporate Participant
Scott Sekella - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Alexandra Ann Straton - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Brooke Siler Roach - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Corey Tarlowe - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Dana Lauren Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group LLC
Janet Joseph Kloppenburg - JJK Research Associates, Inc.
Jungwon Kim - TD Cowen, Research Division
Lorraine Corrine Maikis Hutchinson - BofA Securities, Research Division
Marni Shapiro - Unidentified Company
The Retail Tracker - Unidentified Company
Matthew Robert Boss - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Mauricio Serna Vega - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Simeon Avram Siegel - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
Operator
Good morning. My name is Amanda, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Victoria's Secret & Company's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]
I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Kevin Wynk, Head of Investor Relations at Victoria's Secret & Company. Kevin, you may begin.
Kevin Wynk
Thank you, Amanda. Good morning, and welcome to Victoria's Secret & Company's First Quarter Earnings Conference Call for the period ended May 3, 2025. As a matter of formality, I would like to remind you that any forward-looking statements we may make today are subject to our safe harbor statements found in our SEC filings and in our press releases.
Joining me on the call today is CEO, Hillary Super and CFO, Scott Sekella. We are available today for approximately 30 minutes to answer any questions.
Certain results we discuss on the
- Read more current VSCO analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts