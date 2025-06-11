Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) Presents at Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference June 11, 2025 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Charles Divita - CEO & Director

Mala Murthy - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Harrison Roman - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

David Harrison Roman

Very pleased to welcome the management team from Teladoc, Chuck Divita, Chief Executive Officer; and Mala Murthy, Chief Financial Officer. Very much appreciate you taking the time to participate in the conference and look forward to getting an update on Teladoc here.

Charles Divita

Great. Thanks for having us.

David Harrison Roman

Maybe we'll start with, you've been CEO about a year. Maybe just start by giving us some of your reflections on how the past year has gone. And maybe if you could highlight some of the things that kind of surprised you positively and some of the areas that you're like, I don't know what I was getting myself into.

Charles Divita

Yes. Actually, I celebrated my 1-year anniversary yesterday. So there was no cake or anything that showed up. But yes, 1 year yesterday. I'm as excited as I was when I came in, in terms of the potential that we have to use virtual care to impact some of the challenges that we have in health care. I think coming in, I was pretty informed about the company. I was a customer for many years, was a health plan executive, obviously, a market observer and through the interview process. So that was all there. I think when I came in, I was pleasantly surprised by a number of things. Clearly, the assets that we had, the level of talent, the market position that the company had built, all of that, but also saw some things that we needed to change and some opportunities and some challenges that we needed to address.