John Hancock Floating Rate Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

  • Floating-rate securities produced positive returns in the first quarter. During the quarter, we remained focused on reducing risk in the portfolio.
  • The fund slightly underperformed its benchmark, the Morningstar LSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan Index in the period.
  • Off-benchmark allocations contributed positively to performance, while an underweight in BB-rated loans detracted.

