Stitch Fix: Margins Under Pressure From Gross Margin Cycle, Valuation Unrealistic
Summary
- Stitch Fix, Inc. shows operational improvements and first revenue growth in years, but active clients continue to decline and gross margins are reversing.
- Customer acquisition costs remain stubbornly high, offsetting gains in average order value and revenue per active client.
- Profitability remains elusive as margin recovery is threatened by tariffs and increased marketing spend, with EBITDA expected to decline further next quarter.
- Despite better management and strategy, SFIX stock is overvalued given ongoing challenges; I maintain my Hold rating.
