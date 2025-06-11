Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Presents at Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference June 11, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Adam Lenkowsky - Executive VP & Chief Commercialization Officer

Christopher S. Boerner - CEO & Chairman

Asad Haider - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Asad Haider

All right. But just right about at time. So let's get started. Welcome to day 3 of our Healthcare Conference. My name is Asad Haider, I'm the U.S. pharmaceutical analyst at Goldman Sachs. I'm very, very pleased and privileged to have the Bristol-Myers team over here, Chris Boerner, Chairman and CEO; and Adam Lenkowsky, Chief Commercial Officer. Chris and Adam, welcome, and thank you for being with us.

It's great to be here.

Thank you.

So I guess just let's start with a big picture question because this is something that we're really asking our companies just to sort of check the box and get it out of the way, and that has to do with the external operating environment, policy-related uncertainties that have been bearing down on the pharmaceutical sector. We've been hearing from companies all week on how some of the conversations with the administration have at least directionally been moving in the right direction, although caveated with the fact that it's still very early, and we don't know where this is all going to land.

So maybe, Chris, just talk to us about how you're thinking about MFN in the context of your own conversations with -- and interactions with Washington, D.C., Sort of what's the mood out there? What are the range of outcomes that you think could happen?

Well, first of all, it's great to be here. We are obviously engaging with the administration. We've been engaging with