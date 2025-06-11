Agios Pharmaceuticals: A More Compelling Valuation

Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • The stock of Agios Pharmaceuticals is down some 40% since I last looked at this commercial-stage biotech concern in December.
  • The company's flagship product is already FDA approved for one indication and two more FDA approvals could be on the horizon.
  • Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fortress balance sheet with approximately $1.4 billion of net cash and several upcoming milestones.
  • Why I am changing my rating around the stock to 'Speculative Buy' is highlighted in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for higher risk/reward options trading ideas? I offer this and much more at my exclusive investing ideas service, The Biotech Forum. Learn More »

Biotech Investing

Bill Oxford

Today, I am putting Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) in the spotlight for the first time here in 2025. I last wrote about this commercial concern in early December of last year. I concluded that the article

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of covered call opportunities in recent quarters.  To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just initiate your two-week no obligation free trial into The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen
51.12K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group The Biotech Forum, in which he and his team offer a model portfolio with their favorite 12-20 high upside biotech stocks, live chat to discuss trade ideas, and weekly research and option trades. The group also provides market commentary and a portfolio update every weekend. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AGIO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AGIO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGIO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News