In this article, I’ll be writing about a relatively new player in the semiconductor space: Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO). Despite being founded back in 2008, the company only went public in 2022 — and it's been gaining traction among investors
Credo Technology: Great Story, Demanding Valuation
Summary
- Credo Technology is gaining traction in data center interconnects, with strong revenue growth driven by AEC adoption and new design wins in optical DSPs.
- CRDO stock's valuation looks stretched, even under aggressive assumptions of 50% CAGR and 40% net margins — signaling high optimism is already priced in.
- While the AI trend is supportive, I prefer opportunities with more conservative expectations or lower downside risk embedded in the stock price.
