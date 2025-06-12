We have a straightforward mission: empower self-directed investors to make better investment decisions, regardless of market conditions, and avoid big losses by employing prudent risk management. Investors already have most of the best tools available to them for proper risk management and smart trading, but their use is rarely taught.

The Chinese internet is a mystery to many Americans, largely because only 1% of Americans speak Chinese, and even fewer read Mandarin, but also because the Chinese internet primarily was developed domestically, and has been largely insulated from western internet companies, leading to the development

I am a contributing analyst for the Sungarden Investors Club where I teach investors how to make better portfolio decisions, focusing on risk management, and total return investing. Regularly, I contribute as a co-author with Sungarden Investment Publishing AKA Rob Isbitts, the club's founder.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.