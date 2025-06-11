Three months since my previous coverage, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) remains an ideal addition to my investment portfolio. Its strong loan origination and quality continue to support its growth despite macroeconomic uncertainty. Its robust balance sheet
Metropolitan Bank: Bullish Signals Are Still Strong After Its Rebound
Summary
- Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. remains a resilient portfolio addition, driven by strong loan origination, robust asset quality, and prudent balance sheet management.
- The bank’s high exposure to commercial loans and stable CRE demand supports asset quality, with NPL ratio dropping to 0.54%, ensuring liquidity and safety.
- MCB is still fairly valued at 0.98x BVPS, offering a reasonable entry point with a 4% upside potential despite recent price appreciation.
- Technical indicators show strong bullish momentum, reinforcing my buy rating as the stock maintains upward trajectory above key moving averages.
