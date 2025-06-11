The news and noise about and around Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO ) has been exciting of late. Just about three weeks ago, on 20 May, FICO shares fell 8% in a single day’s trading. The next day, the sell-off was sharper: The shares were down over

I am a writer with diverse interests from creative writing to physics to tennis and music. Another interest is markets/investing. I live on the Israeli Golan Heights.I believe in research as a critical component of any investing decision. I find company dynamics and adjustments to market conditions a very interesting interplay. I enjoy writing about companies and managing my portfolio - and learning about the markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FICO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.