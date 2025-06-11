Industrial Metals Monthly: China Copper Optimism Is Fading

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.54K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • Our monthly report looks at the performance of iron ore, copper, aluminium, and other industrial metals.
  • In this month’s edition, we take a closer look at copper and softening indicators from China.
  • China is usually a major net importer of refined copper; however, it still exports some volumes when it turns profitable to do so.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

By Ewa Manthey

YTD metals performance (%)

Copper prices have been volatile since the beginning of the year, with this volatility mostly driven by tariff risks and China’s uncertain economic recovery.

Despite trade headwinds, copper prices are still up

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.54K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

About HG1:COM Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HG1:COM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPGSHG
--
SPGSIC
--
HG1:COM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News