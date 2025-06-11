International stocks are off to a rip-roaring start to 2025. Today, I'm investigating a fund I haven't analyzed before: the iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ). Through June 9, it was pacing for its best year on record (inception
SCZ: EAFE Small Caps Breakout, Still Cheap With High Momentum
Summary
- SCZ is having its best start ever in 2025, driven by strong momentum, attractive valuation, and sector diversification.
- The ETF offers exposure to developed-market small caps outside the U.S. and Canada, with a modest P/E of 13.2 and a 3% yield.
- Technical analysis shows a bullish breakout, rising 200-day moving average, and further upside likely, despite seasonal June headwinds.
- I rate SCZ a buy for its valuation and momentum, though I still prefer VSS for its lower expense ratio and broader coverage.
