The Financials sector was a hot trade leading up to the 2024 election. I was generally sanguine on banks, big and small, throughout last year, but then took a more measured stance around the fervor that came along with the post-election trade.
IYF: Resilience Among Financials, Upgrading To Buy
Summary
- I'm upgrading IYF to a buy, seeing the cyclical-value financials sector as battle-tested and poised for new highs in late 2025.
- Despite Berkshire Hathaway's recent underperformance, the ETF's overall portfolio has shown resilience and is supported by a reasonable valuation under 16x earnings.
- Technical momentum is strong, with the 200-day moving average rising and RSI robust; a breakout above $120 could target $145.
- Seasonal trends are mixed, but July is historically strong for financials; IYF remains in a long-term uptrend after a period of consolidation.
