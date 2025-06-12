Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) Presents at Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Transcript

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference June 11, 2025 8:40 AM ET

Stéphane Bancel - CEO & Director

Salveen Jaswal Richter - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Salveen Jaswal Richter

Great. Good morning, everyone. Thank you so much for joining us. Really pleased to have Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, with us.

Salveen Jaswal Richter

Maybe to start here, Stéphane, in the context of the current environment, both from a COVID demand and regulatory standpoint and the overall health care policy that we're seeing flow through from HHS and FDA and then there's the drug pricing dynamics. But just walk us through today where Moderna's business stands from a revenue and expenses standpoint and also a pipeline strategy when you start to absorb kind of all these dynamics that are playing out.

Stéphane Bancel

Sure. Thank you for having us. You might be exhausted because I've seen a lot of e-mails coming from you this week and your team. So thank you for your work, and thank you for having us. So basically, let me start by Moderna and then I will talk about how the context around us in the U.S. impact us. So basically, as you know, because you followed the company pre-IPO, we have this mRNA platform that we built over many, many years doing the science because we always believe it will be 0 drug or a lot of drugs because mRNA is information. And we focused on infectious disease vaccine, oncology, rare genetic disease. And we think over time, we could also play in other fields, including autoimmune disease.

If you look at where we are today, our priority is pretty simple, 3 priorities: one, drive the top line back to growth with existing products; Priority #2 is launch