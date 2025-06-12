Rimini Street: Litigation Risks Are Out, A Cautious Buy
Summary
- Rimini Street is executing a strategic shift from a litigation-defined support vendor to a leaner, more diversified IT services firm, with partnerships like ServiceNow and Workday expanding its market relevance.
- Despite revenue contraction, the business is financially solid, posting strong gross margins (61%), growing operating cash flow ($33.7M in Q1), and maintaining over $120M in cash reserves.
- The Oracle litigation, once a major overhang, is materially de-risked, with no financial damages pending and only narrow legacy issues still in play—potentially clearing within the next 12 months.
- At <1x revenue, RMNI trades at a steep discount to peers, offering meaningful upside once revenue stabilizes and legal uncertainties resolve.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in RMNI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.