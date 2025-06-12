Cango (NYSE:CANG), a miner of Bitcoin, saw a lot of changes in the past 1–2 years and this has continued in recent weeks. CANG entered the crypto mining business late last year, and it doubled down on this bold move
Cango: The Rally May Have Much Further To Go
Summary
- CANG has seen its stock rally in recent months, but there is reason to believe it is not too late to get in on what could be a bargain.
- The rise in the stock was triggered by a reversal in the price of Bitcoin, but, while Bitcoin has done well lately, there is more to be aware of.
- CANG reported a loss in the most recent report, but it is likely to be a one-off event and CANG could even be undervalued based on the balance sheet.
- Long CANG does require no weakness in Bitcoin prices, but assuming the latter stays true, it is nonetheless the way to go.
