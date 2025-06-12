This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to George Soros’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on George Soros’s regulatory 13F Form filed on
Tracking George Soros's 13F Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update
Summary
- Soros Fund Management's 13F portfolio grew slightly to $6.70B in Q1 2025, with 209 positions.
- Significant new stakes were initiated in American Electric Power, Entergy Corp., and TKO Group Holdings, reflecting a tilt toward utilities and entertainment.
- Major increases were made in First Solar, Flutter Entertainment, Salesforce, Apple Puts, Amazon, and Goldman Sachs.
- Key reductions included Smurfit Westrock, AstraZeneca, AerCap, Alphabet, and Synchrony, showing active portfolio rebalancing and profit-taking in select holdings.
