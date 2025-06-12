"A mindset that can be paranoid and optimistic at the same time is hard to maintain, because seeing things as black or white takes less effort than accepting nuance. But you need short-term paranoia to keep you alive long enough to exploit
Artisan Focus Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- In Q1, the Artisan Focus Fund (Investor Class) outperformed its benchmark, the S&P 500® Index, by 2.41%.
- The year began with enthusiasm around strong bank earnings, a pivot in Fed posture toward easing alongside peaking inflation and optimism about pro-growth policies of the second Trump administration.
- The objective of our research is to identify the best investment ideas available within the boundaries of our process outlined previously.
- Our results have come with a standard deviation approximately in line with the S&P 500 Index and a beta of 0.91, all while generating annualized excess returns of ~325bps.
