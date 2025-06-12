The framework for a trade deal in China is done, and still investors sent the market down - a signal that the markets may finally be starting to align to a bleaker macroeconomic reality that has the possibility of stagflation
Elastic: Potential To Soar At A Low Valuation, Despite Consistent Growth
Summary
- Elastic stands out as a "growth at a reasonable price" investment with mid-teens growth, strong retention, and trades at under 5x revenue, making it attractive after a recent 15% pullback.
- Its valuation sits well below other 10-15% growth peers in enterprise software, such as Salesforce and Workday.
- Elastic's FY26 guidance is conservative, but historical outperformance and robust customer metrics suggest the market is overly pessimistic.
- The company achieved strong net retention rates in FY25, while also adding a robust number of customers who generate over $1 million in ACV.
