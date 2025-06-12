During the first quarter of 2025, the Small Cap Strategy Composite returned -11.32% on a gross basis (-11.48% net) versus the Russell 2000®, which returned -9.48% and the Russell 2000® Value, which returned -7.74%, over the same period.
Over the trailing-twelve-months, the composite returned -12.55% on a gross basis (-13.21% net) versus the Russell 2000®, which returned -4.01% and the Russell 2000® Value, which returned -3.12%, over the same period.
Current volatility and policy risks present near-term challenges, but also create compelling long-term opportunities to own resilient, attractively valued businesses.
We remain confident that our hands-on, fundamental approach positions us to benefit from a market that increasingly values durability, operational excellence, and financial flexibility.
Leo Tolstoy once observed, “The two most powerful warriors are patience and time.”
Greetings from Memphis,
As the Mississippi River flows just beyond my window, the record rainfall and storms of the past week are evident with the muddy