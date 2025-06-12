CIO Notebook: Light May Inflation Readings Put Fed On Notice

Neuberger Berman
3.16K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • U.S. CPI readings for May were once again lighter than forecasted, with U.S. headline CPI up +0.1% month-over-month (MoM) and up +2.4% year-over-year (YoY) versus consensus expectations.
  • Core CPI was even more surprising, up only +0.1% MoM and up +2.8% YoY, while economists were expecting +0.3% and +2.9%, respectively.
  • Combining today’s inflation read with last week’s jobs data, it is hardly surprising in our view that expectations for a Fed rate cut in September rose above a 75% probability.
  • The caveat to all of this is that the higher prices from tariffs will take time to transmit through the economy.

CPI, Business and consumer price index concept. Wooden blocks with words CPI, consumer price index on dollar bills, coins. Business and CPI.

Sila Damrongsaringkan

By Shannon L. Saccocia, CFA, Chief Investment Officer - Wealth

We continue to advise clients to take advantage of any near-term volatility to move towards longer-term strategic allocations, with a focus on moving outsized cash positions into long-term

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman
3.16K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLY--
The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
VCR--
Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares
RXI--
iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF
RSPD--
Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF
PEZ--
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News