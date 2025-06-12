SouthernSun SMID Cap Investment Q1 2025 Commentary

Mutual Fund Commentaries
6 Followers

Summary

  • During the first quarter of 2025, the SMID Cap Composite returned -8.60% on a gross basis (-8.76% net) versus the Russell 2500®, which returned -7.50% and the Russell 2500® Value, which returned -5.83, over the same period.
  • Over the trailing-twelve-months, the composite returned -9.41% on a gross basis (-10.06% net) versus the Russell 2500®, which returned -3.11% and the Russell 2500® Value, which returned -1.47%, over the same period.
  • Current volatility and policy risks present both challenges and opportunities, favoring our concentrated portfolio of niche-dominant, attractively valued companies.
  • We remain confident that patience, time, and hands-on research position us to capitalize on a market that will increasingly value substance over speculation.

Digitally enhanced shot of an unrecognizable businessman using a tablet superimposed over a graph showing the ups and downs of the stock market

shapecharge

Leo Tolstoy once observed, “The two most powerful warriors arepatience and time.”

Greetings from Memphis,

As the Mississippi River flows just beyond my window, the record rainfall and storms of the past week are evident with the muddy river

This article was written by

Mutual Fund Commentaries
6 Followers
Select quarterly mutual fund commentaries.

Recommended For You

About SSSFX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SSSFX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SSEFX
--
SSEIX
--
SSSFX
--
SSSIX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News