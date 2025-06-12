Don't chase Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) if you are not comfortable with a product that is not vying for dominant market share. The Opera story grows on investors because of its niche focus (mobile first, browser AI and crypto/Web3) with
Opera: FCF Efficiencies Need To Improve For Fresh Investments
Summary
- Opera's niche focus on mobile-first, AI and Web3, with strong margins and low debt, makes it attractive despite not chasing dominant market share.
- Valuation appears rich, but is justified by robust topline growth, especially in advertising, and high EBITDA margins, with efficient monetization offsetting flat user growth.
- Strategic investments in AI, ad tech and fintech (MiniPay) offer optionality for future upside, but free cash flow conversion needs monitoring as investments ramp up.
- I rate Opera as Hold—existing investors can stay, but new buyers should wait for dips or clear improvements in free cash flow and growth triggers.
