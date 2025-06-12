Meta's AI Will Kill Agencies And Capture The Spoils
- Meta’s AI advancements are already driving higher ad revenue, engagement, and efficiency, especially benefiting small businesses with automated campaign creation and creative generation.
- By 2026, Meta aims to fully automate ad creation and targeting, eliminating agency middlemen and unlocking significant margin expansion and new advertiser classes.
- Meta’s valuation remains attractive, with Wall Street underestimating both current momentum and the multi-year AI-driven growth cycle ahead.
- I remain extremely bullish and continue to add to my META position, confident that AI’s impact is not yet priced into the stock.
