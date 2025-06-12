Intel: A Deep Dive Into The Turnaround Potential
Summary
- Intel is a turnaround play, attractively priced for long-term investors willing to bet on recovery under new, experienced leadership.
- The company faces fierce competition, margin pressure, and technological lag, but has strong assets, government support, and a solid balance sheet.
- AI and foundry opportunities, cost-cutting, and strategic investments could drive future growth, though risks remain significant and execution is critical.
- Dividend is paused, but current low valuation offers a margin of safety; I rate Intel a Buy for patient, value-oriented investors seeking upside.
