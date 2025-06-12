Duke Energy Keeps Sparking

Laura Starks
Summary

  • Duke Energy offers a rare low-beta, defensive play with diversified fuel sources, strong nuclear capacity, and exposure to AI data center-driven demand growth.
  • Recent results show solid earnings growth, new data center deals, and major natural gas generation expansion, supporting long-term EPS growth of 5-7%.
  • The stock trades near its 52-week high with a 3.6% dividend yield, below Treasuries, and isn't bargain-priced, but remains attractive for conservative and momentum investors.
  • While value investors may wait for a pullback, I recommend Duke for its stability, regional growth prospects, and momentum from the AI power demand surge.
Sunrise behind Cooling Towers and Lattice Towers of a Nuclear Power Plant

Jeremy Poland/iStock via Getty Images

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is an electric and gas utility holding company that features a diversified mix of generating fuels: nuclear, coal, natural gas, hydro, and renewables. Its demand is sufficiently large that it also purchases power.

This article was written by

Laura Starks
Laura Starks is the founder and CEO of Starks Energy Economics, LLC (since 2007). She has a degree in chemical engineering and an MBA with a concentration in finance which she has used for many years to invest personally and to share her ideas about energy companies. Her coverage includes utilities, independent power producers, energy service companies and contractors, a few petrochemical companies, and all sectors of oil and natural gas: upstream, midstream, and downstream

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

