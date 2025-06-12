Lemons hold a special place in culinary culture. I like to cook a lot of seafood, and cooking it in lemon juice is for many things almost obligatory, at least so far as I’m concerned. But we also just take lemons for granted, and never
Limoneira Aiming For Growth, But Results Are Likely Years Off
Summary
- Limoneira faces near-term headwinds with missed Q2 earnings, lower guidance, and ongoing profitability challenges, making 2025 and 2026 tough years.
- The return to a Sunkist partnership should improve margins via $5 million in cost savings, but will likely reduce top-line revenue and raises strategic questions.
- Avocado production growth is a long-term story, with meaningful gains not expected until 2027 as new plantings mature, limiting near-term upside.
- Despite undervalued real estate assets, I rate Limoneira a hold due to lack of near-term catalysts, uncertain timing, and better alternatives for investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.