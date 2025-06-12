To be honest with you, the last couple of days have been pretty tough for shareholders of video game retailer GameStop ( GME ) . On June 10th, after the market closed, the management team at the firm

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!