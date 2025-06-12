Holding Steady: Evaluating fuboTV's Growth Potential Amid Market Volatility

  • fuboTV's super aggregation strategy and AI-driven features differentiate it, but subscriber declines and content losses pose significant risks.
  • Profitability is improving, with positive free cash flow and EBITDA trends, but weak guidance and shrinking user base remain concerns.
  • Valuation appears stretched, with downside risk if revenue deceleration persists or the Hulu Live merger fails to materialize.
  • I maintain a Hold rating for FUBO: existing investors can wait for merger clarity, but new buyers should avoid until the Disney/Hulu deal is finalized.

When I first discussed fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) as a hold, I stated:

This stock is too risky for new investors until regulators approve the fuboTV and Hulu Live combination. After more certainty about deal approval, I will consider recommending this stock

This article was written by

Star Investments
6.09K Followers
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FUBO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

