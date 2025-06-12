U.K. Starts The Second Quarter On The Back Foot

  • UK GDP fell faster than expected in April, but these figures have been volatile lately owing to tariff frontloading, coupled with some possible issues with seasonal adjustment.
  • After a strong first quarter, a weaker jobs market and economic uncertainty point to more muted growth rates for the remainder of this year.
  • We think the Office for Budget Responsibility is highly likely to revise down its 2026 growth forecast at the Autumn Budget later this year, which alone would wipe out half of the Treasury's slim fiscal headroom.

By James Smith

April was a disappointing month for the UK economy, judging by the 0.3% drop in GDP across the month. In truth, this isn’t hugely surprising. The figures have been enormously volatile recently. That’s partly because of frontloading activity ahead of

