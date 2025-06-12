With the stock market dancing around nervously near all-time highs, I continue to encourage investors to become very selective stock-pickers. In my view, the stock market is bound to catch up with a recessionary economy, and pull down shares of
Vertex: Expensive, Losing Customers, And Shedding Margins (Downgrade)
Summary
- Vertex is overvalued and is at risk of a correction, with core fundamentals waning. I'm downgrading the stock to a sell rating.
- The company's growth decelerated to 13% y/y in its most recent quarter, making its ~8x forward revenue multiple look quite rich.
- VERX's guidance also requires growth to accelerate in Q2-Q4, which is tough to bank on in a tight macroeconomy.
- The company is also losing customers, and shrinking margins further undermine its valuation and investment appeal.
