In previous analysis, I more or less called the "Tariff Tantrum" bottom in April to the day. At that time, I was inclined to think that the rally to follow would be part of a larger, longer volatile sideways movement. But I said we needed
Technical Setups Lean Bullish For Breakout Rallies In Many Asset Classes
Summary
- Technical patterns across major indices and crypto suggest imminent bullish breakouts, with explosive moves likely as former highs are challenged.
- Short and intermediate-term charts for equities and crypto show strong recoveries above key moving averages, signaling the start of new bull phases.
- Long-term trend channels for SPY, QQQ, and Dow indicate markets are entering steeper, uncharted bullish trajectories, leaving old valuation measures behind.
- Key risks include macro shocks like tariff talks breakdowns or geopolitical instability; US 10-year yield above 5% would prompt a reassessment of this bullish outlook.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.