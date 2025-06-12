AAON, Inc. (AAON) held an Investor Day event on the 10th of June, sending the stock down by -16% for the day. The HVAC company’s three-year financial targets clearly disappointed the market, which was already expecting significantly higher AI-related data center growth. At
AAON: Investor Day Targets Disappoint
Summary
- AAON, Inc. held an Investor Day event, outlining the company's three-year financial targets.
- The BASX segment's 40% CAGR target disappointed the market's higher expectations. Data center growth has created a major tailwind for BASX, setting up too euphoric previous market expectations.
- The AAON brand has struggled with a regulatory change to refrigerants, but the financial hiccup is transitory, as AAON is returning to market share gains.
- AAON stock is valued fairly after the stock has declined. I estimate a fair value of $74.0.
