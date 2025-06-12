The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (VIGI) looks a good bet on diversification, both in terms of geography and sector exposures. But there are real and material performance issues that make backing
VIGI: Hard To Look Past Its Disappointing Total Returns
Summary
- VIGI theoretically offers diversification both geographically and sectoral, but returns do not show correlation advantages expected against US equities.
- Performance is outright poor and forward-looking lens on invested regions doesn't show any material structural changes to expect outperformance going ahead.
- Drawdowns are not significantly less compared to the upside opportunity loss.
- There are better alternatives for complementing, stabilizing or diversifying core US portfolios; also for currency hedging.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.