Broadcom (AVGO) submitted a better-than-expected earnings sheet for the second fiscal quarter last week amid a continual boom in the artificial intelligence market and strong demand for Broadcom's AI-optimized hardware products. As expected, Broadcom delivered double-digit top-line growth
Broadcom: A Capital Return Play
Summary
- Broadcom posted strong Q2 results with 20% revenue growth Y/Y and robust free cash flow, driven by surging AI hardware demand.
- I maintain a bullish outlook, believing Broadcom has ongoing revaluation potential as AI industry momentum continues.
- Valuation is rich compared to rivals like Nvidia and AMD, but Broadcom's profitability and capital returns justify the premium.
- The key risk is a potential slowdown in hardware demand, but current fundamentals and capital return strategy support my positive stance.
