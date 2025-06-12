Since my last article on Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB), share price had been hovering at around $5 until 6% decline on Tuesday (to c.$4.68) as the company announced a proposed offering of convertible notes of $1.25bn due 2030. Obviously, market doesn't
Grab: $1.25bn Convertible Note Seems A Move To Secure Financing For Potential Acquisition
Summary
- I reiterate my Strong Buy on Grab, viewing the recent share price pullback as an excellent entry point for investors.
- The $1.25bn convertible note likely signals Grab's preparation for a major acquisition, potentially GoTo, despite official denials.
- A Grab-GoTo merger, with Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund involvement, could mitigate Indonesian gov's concerns about Grab, a SG headquartered company, taking over its country's largest tech company.
- GRAB's fundamental is also doing well with on-demand/mobility GMV growth accelerating sequentially to 19%/23% in Apr-May 25 from 16%/17% in 1Q25.
- Grab's fair value is estimated at $5.7 without considering turnaround in Financial Services segment. If Grab-GoTo merger materializes, it will trigger a strong re-rating on Grab given its dominant position in SE Asia.
