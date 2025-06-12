The global economy will suffer only a little from the current tariff turmoil, according to the average economist forecasting major countries. Back in December, world economic growth had been expected to run 2.8% in 2025 and 2.9% in 2026. As of
Why The World's Economic Forecasters Aren't Panicking Over Tariff Wars
Summary
- To understand what professional economists see for the future, FocusEconomics surveys forecasters around the world. Their numbers lead to an average forecast for each significant country, which are then added up for a regional and world forecast.
- Back in December, world economic growth had been expected to run 2.8% in 2025 and 2.9% in 2026. As of June 2025, expectations have dropped only to 2.5% and 2.6%.
- The global picture appears brighter than recent headlines suggest, confirming that news sources tend to highlight bad news and negative trends that "might" or "could" lead to problems.
