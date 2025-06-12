|
Average Annual Performance (%)
Guggenheim Core Bond Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- The Fund (Institutional Class) returned 2.90 percent, outperforming its benchmark, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Index, by 0.12 percent.
- An underweight to investment-grade corporates and positive selection across corporates in general helped mitigate losses as spreads widened.
- Uncertainty about the administration’s policies remains elevated, and many questions remain about how tariff levels will evolve from here.
