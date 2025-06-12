ImmunityBio: Lymphopenia Opportunity Could Provoke Short Squeeze

Atticus Analysis
131 Followers

Summary

  • ImmunityBio, Inc.’s Anktiva shows promise for bladder cancer, but faces FDA setbacks and a rocky approval path.
  • Peak sales for Anktiva’s indications could reach $900 million by 2028, implying a 73% upside, but this is far from guaranteed.
  • The company's lymphopenia treatment would face zero competition and would provide a larger addressable market.
  • As investor awareness of the lymphopenia opportunity market grows, IBRX shorts could be forced to cover.

Cancer cells vis

koto_feja

Introduction

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) is a biotech company focused on a cancer drug, Anktiva, which functions by training the body's T-cells to destroy the cancer. The FDA has approved Anktiva for certain indications with bladder cancer, and

This article was written by

Atticus Analysis
131 Followers
Like millions of other investors, I got Robinhood and started trading during the pandemic. Unlike most of those investors, I carefully studied hundreds of earnings reports for clues to future performance, and I was able to identify many future winners, such as OPRX, OTRK, FUBO, and PLUG. My style of investing is identifying key information from earnings transcripts and reports that signify growth.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in IBRX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IBRX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IBRX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IBRX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News