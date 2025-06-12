Ford (F) was able to beat the EPS and revenue estimates in the recent quarter. The company reported a mixed bag of numbers in key segments. The Model e segment which includes EV sales finally showed some signs of traction
Ford's Dividend Under Threat As Ford Pro Margins Fall
Summary
- Ford’s dividend payment could come under increasing threat as Ford Pro margins fall and trade headwinds last longer than expected.
- Ford’s EV segment performed relatively better in the recent quarter with 31,000 unit sales and revenue of $1.2 billion, but it is likely due to easier YoY comps.
- Ford Pro continues to show a decline in EBIT to $1.3 billion in the recent quarter compared to $3 billion in Q1 2024.
- Despite a high dividend yield, the long-term potential of Ford stock remains highly uncertain, as the company faces numerous threats.
- Ford’s forward P/E for the fiscal year ending Dec 2027 is only 6.68 based on consensus EPS estimate, but there is a massive gap in low and high EPS estimates which reflect future uncertainty.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
