Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 12, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Anqiang Chen - Corporate Participant

Dunde Yu - Founder, Chairman & CEO

Mary Chen - Investor Relations Director

I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's conference call, the Director of Investor Relations, Mary.

Mary Chen

Thank you. and welcome to our 2025 first quarter earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Dunde Yu, Tuniu's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Anqiang Chen, Tuniu's Financial Controller.

I would now like to turn the call over to our Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dunde Yu.

Dunde Yu

Thank you, Mary. Good day, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter 2025 earnings conference call.

In the first quarter, our core business maintained steady growth with revenues from packaged tours growing by 19% year-over-year. The domestic travel market demonstrated consistent growth momentum with a notable surge during this year's spring festival. For outbound tours, despite headwinds faced