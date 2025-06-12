The market premium for the US Treasury yield remained mostly unchanged in May vs. a “fair value” estimate. As the 10-year yield continued to trade in a tight range last month, combined with virtually no change an model-based assessment of its fair value, today’s
10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield 'Fair Value' Estimate: 12 June 2025
Summary
- The market premium for the US Treasury yield remained mostly unchanged in May vs. a “fair value” estimate.
- The current average monthly fair-value estimate is 3.72%, which remains moderately below the actual 10-year yield.
- The year-over-year change for CPI at the headline level ticked down to 2.4%, moderately above the Fed’s 2% inflation target.
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.
