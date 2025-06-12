SPY: A V-Shape Rebound Pushes Valuation Back To The Unsustainable Level (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- SPY rebounded over 20% from the lows, fueled by easing trade tensions, solid economic data, demand pulled forward 1Q earnings, robust AI demand, and momentum chasing (including short coverings).
- The S&P 500 is trading at 22.6x P/E for CY2025, up from 18.3x in April, near the high end of its range and above the 5-year average of 20x.
- S&P 500 earnings growth is concentrated in the Magnificent 7, masking broader market weakness and inflating index valuations.
- Trade uncertainty still remains, and with the lagging economic impact of tariffs and a lowered equity risk premium, the downside risk for the market is higher.
- With the U.S. dollar down 10% YTD and long-end yields near 5%, growing fiscal concerns and credit downgrades make the S&P 500 rally look increasingly less attractive.
