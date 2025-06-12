Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MJDLF) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCPK:MJDLF) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 12, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Denis Larocque - President, CEO & Non-Independent Director

Ian Ross - Chief Financial Officer

Ryan Hanley - Corporate Participant

Conference Call Participants

Donangelo Volpe - Beacon Securities Limited, Research Division

James A. Vail - Arcadia Advisors, LLC

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Ryan Hanley. Please go ahead, Mr. Hanley.

Ryan Hanley

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. As mentioned, we would like to welcome you to Major Drilling's conference call for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. With me on the call today are Denis Larocque, President and CEO; and Ian Ross, CFO. Our results were released last night and can be found on our website at www.majordrilling.com. We also invite you to visit our website for further information. Before we get started, we'd like to caution you that during this conference call, we will be making forward-looking statements about future events or the future financial performance of the company. These statements are forward-looking in nature, and actual events or results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. I'll now turn the call over to Denis Larocque, President and CEO.

Denis Larocque

Thank you, Ryan, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today. For those of you who were on the call around the same time last year, you may remember that I started off by congratulating our employees for setting a new safety record. This year, I'm very proud to begin the call in the same fashion. For fiscal 2025, we continue to build on our industry-leading safety stats with our total recordable incident frequency rate of 0.74, marking yet another new record for the