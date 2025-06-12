Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) recent WWDC event has been a disappointment on the AI front. A CNBC headline summed it up perfectly by saying that the company failed to meet even the
Apple: Risk Of Falling Behind In AI Race Increases After Disappointing WWDC Event
Summary
- Apple Inc.’s recent WWDC did not show any improvement on the AI front.
- Apple is at risk of being left behind as all other big tech companies ramp up their investment in new AI tools and infrastructure.
- The biggest impact can be on the iPhone upgrade cycle, which is already showing lower-than-expected results despite the hype of Apple Intelligence.
- Apple’s services revenue is also facing headwinds from recent legal rulings, which can be a perfect storm for the company.
- AAPL stock is still trading at over 25 times the estimated earnings for the fiscal year ending September 2026, with a modest 6.5% YoY EPS growth in this fiscal and another 9% for the next fiscal.
