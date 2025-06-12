Arm Holdings: Premium Valuation At Risk With China's RISC-V Gambit And Hardware Pivot
Summary
- Arm’s low growth rates in China could be due to the growing adoption of RISC-V, which is supported by the Chinese government.
- China’s support for RISC-V is bearing fruit with the introduction of the nation’s first fully self-developed high-performance RISC-V server chip.
- Arm’s reported transition to hardware with the introduction of its own CPUs could alienate its top customers and dilute its extremely high gross margins.
- I’m reiterating my sell rating for Arm with a price target of $74, implying a 47% downside from its current valuation.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.