Rob Howard is Co-Manager at Boiling Point Resources. Rob has extensive background in the utility industry working at Baltimore Gas and Electric for over seven years. While there he spent time in Distribution Engineering, Demand Side Management, and Rates and Regulation. This hands on experience has given him a deep understanding of industry issues. After his industry experience Rob moved to the investments business, where he has been following utilities since 2002. Rob has a BS in Engineering and a BA in Economics from Swarthmore College. He has an MBA in Finance from The University of Texas. He is also a CFA charterholder.

