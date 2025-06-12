Talen: Up Almost 400%, What's Built Into Today's Stock Price?
Summary
- Talen's stock price is almost 5x higher than when it came out of bankruptcy in June 2023.
- The company benefits from significant tailwinds, but the big jump in the stock makes one question if it has gone up too fast.
- Detailed modeling of the company supports the strong FCF outlook.
- There is still long-term upside in the stock, but investors should NOT expect gains to continue at recent rates.
