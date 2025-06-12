I have lately been quite interested in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) Treasury Companies, both in terms of how these companies can obtain fiat capital on favorable terms to generate shareholder value, and in the potential opportunities to buy many of them at
Buy MARA Holdings For Its Bitcoin And Get The Mining Business 'For Free'
Summary
- MARA’s market cap is nearly matched by its $5.42 billion Bitcoin holdings, meaning investors value the mining business at a discount.
- MARA’s mining operation, adds more value annually in Bitcoin to the balance sheet than what the market appears to be valuing it.
- Investors can capture upside through new BTC mined monthly, valuation expansion in the mining business, or a BTC rally boosting existing BTC holdings.
