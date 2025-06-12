The Fragmentation Era

Jun. 12, 2025 1:47 PM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
PIMCO
2.56K Followers

Summary

  • Elevated deficits mean less room to spend during difficult times, amplifying economic risks and boosting reliance on central bank monetary policy.
  • In a multipolar world, changing trade dynamics and policy priorities may alter demand for U.S. assets relative to other countries.
  • The fragmentation of trade and security alliances is becoming a potent source of volatility, affecting which countries and industries will thrive or struggle.

Businesswoman or an accountant team are analyzing data charts, graphs, and a dashboard on a laptop screen in order to prepare a statistical report and discuss financial data in an office.

Korrawin

With the world order in flux, investors can look to fortify portfolios by diversifying across global markets and capitalizing on attractive, high quality yields.

Key takeaways

For over 40 years, PIMCO’s annual Secular Forum has let us step back

This article was written by

PIMCO
2.56K Followers
PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 50 years since, we have worked relentlessly to help millions of investors pursue their objectives – regardless of shifting market conditions. As active investors, our goal is not just to find opportunities, but to create them. To this end, we remain firmly committed to the pursuit of our mission: delivering superior investment returns, solutions and service to our clients. Visit PIMCO’s blog. Subscribe To Get PIMCO Insights Delivered Directly to Your Inbox.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PDIIX--
PIMCO Diversified Income Fund Institutional Class
PHMIX--
PIMCO High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Institutional Class
PIMIX--
PIMCO Income Fund Institutional Class
PFORX--
PIMCO International Bond Fund (U.S. Dollar-Hedged) Institutional Class
PIGIX--
PIMCO Investment Grade Credit Bond Fund Institutional Class
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News